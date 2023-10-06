UFC Fight Night 229 predictions: Is anyone picking Bobby Green to give Grant Dawson his first UFC loss?

The UFC stays home in “Sin City” this week with lightweights once again at the top of the lineup.

UFC Fight Night 229 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event streams on ESPN+.

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Bill Algeo

Records: Algeo (17-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Hernandez (14-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Betting odds: Algeo (-140), Hernandez (+120)

Junkie pick results: Hernandez 6, Algeo 5

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Drew Dober

Records: Dober (26-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Glenn (22-7-2 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Betting odds: Dober (-480), Glenn (+360)

Junkie pick results: Dober 11, Glenn 0

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Joaquin Buckley

Records: Buckley (16-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Morono (23-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Betting odds: Buckley (-175), Morono (+150)

Junkie pick results: Buckley 9, Morono 2

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

Joe Pyfer

Records: Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Betting odds: Pyfer (-480), Alhassan (+360)

Junkie pick results: Pyfer 11, Alhassan 0

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Grant Dawson

Records: Dawson (20-1-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC), Green (30-14-1 MMA, 11-9-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Betting odds: Dawson (-380), Green (+300)

Junkie pick results: Dawson 11, Green 0

Check out all the main card picks below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 229.

