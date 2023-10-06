Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 229 predictions: Is anyone picking Bobby Green to give Grant Dawson his first UFC loss?

Matt Erickson
·2 min read

The UFC stays home in “Sin City” this week with lightweights once again at the top of the lineup.

UFC Fight Night 229 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Bill Algeo
Bill Algeo

Records: Algeo (17-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Hernandez (14-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Algeo (-140), Hernandez (+120)
Junkie pick results: Hernandez 6, Algeo 5

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Drew Dober
Drew Dober

Records: Dober (26-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Glenn (22-7-2 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Dober (-480), Glenn (+360)
Junkie pick results: Dober 11, Glenn 0

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Records: Buckley (16-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Morono (23-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Betting odds: Buckley (-175), Morono (+150)
Junkie pick results: Buckley 9, Morono 2

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

Joe Pyfer
Joe Pyfer

Records: Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Betting odds: Pyfer (-480), Alhassan (+360)
Junkie pick results: Pyfer 11, Alhassan 0

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Grant Dawson
Grant Dawson

Records: Dawson (20-1-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC), Green (30-14-1 MMA, 11-9-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Dawson (-380), Green (+300)
Junkie pick results: Dawson 11, Green 0

Check out all the main card picks below.

UFC Fight Night 229 main card picks

Dawson
vs.
Green

Alhassan
vs.
Pyfer

Buckley
vs.
Morono

Dober
vs.
Glenn

Algeo
vs.
Hernandez

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
167-94


Dawson
(79%)


Pyfer
(83%)


Buckley
(59%)


Dober
(90%)


Algeo
(63%)

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
167-94


Dawson


Pyfer


Buckley


Dober


Algeo

Nolan King
@mma_kings
167-94


Dawson


Pyfer


Buckley


Dober


Algeo

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
166-95

2018, 2022 Champion


Dawson


Pyfer


Morono


Dober


Hernandez

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
164-97


Dawson


Pyfer


Buckley


Dober


Algeo

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
162-99

2014 Champion


Dawson


Pyfer


Buckley


Dober


Algeo

Matt Erickson
@MattE
161-100


Dawson


Pyfer


Morono


Dober


Hernandez

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
157-104

2017 Champion


Dawson


Pyfer


Buckley


Dober


Hernandez

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
156-105


Dawson


Pyfer


Buckley


Dober


Algeo

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
155-106


Dawson


Pyfer


Buckley


Dober


Hernandez

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
154-107


Dawson


Pyfer


Buckley


Dober


Hernandez

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
146-115


Dawson


Pyfer


Buckley


Dober


Hernandez

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 229.

