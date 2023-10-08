UFC Fight Night 229 bonuses: Be Joe Pyfer, win $50K

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a sub-minute finish in the main event.

After UFC Fight Night 229, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Nate Maness

'Performance of the Night': Drew Dober

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 07: (R-L) Drew Dober punches Ricky Glenn in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on October 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Drew Dober made history with his performance against Ricky Glenn. Entering the main card contest tied with Dustin Poirier for the most knockouts at lightweight, Dober separated himself by putting the finishing touches on Glenn midway through the first round. Not only did Dober set a record, but he also takes home a $50,000 bonus for his fantastic finish.

'Performance of the Night': Joe Pyfer

'Performance of the Night': Bobby Green

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie