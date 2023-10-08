UFC Fight Night 229 bonuses: Be Joe Pyfer, win $50K
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a sub-minute finish in the main event.
After UFC Fight Night 229, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.
'Performance of the Night': Nate Maness
'Performance of the Night': Drew Dober
Drew Dober made history with his performance against Ricky Glenn. Entering the main card contest tied with Dustin Poirier for the most knockouts at lightweight, Dober separated himself by putting the finishing touches on Glenn midway through the first round. Not only did Dober set a record, but he also takes home a $50,000 bonus for his fantastic finish.