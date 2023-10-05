UFC Fight Night 229’s Bill Algeo: Alexander Hernandez tends to ‘fold, break a little bit’

LAS VEGAS – Bill Algeo thinks Alexander Hernandez breaks when he faces adversity.

Algeo (17-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC) meets Hernandez (14-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 229 main card opener at the UFC Apex. The event streams on ESPN+.

Hernandez has had some moments of brilliance in the octagon, but has recently lost four of his past seven fights. Algeo plans on pushing him to a breaking point – a weakness he sees in him as a fighter.

“Explosive, for sure he’s a good athlete,” Algeo told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 229 media day. “Utilizes everything, he does everything well. It’s just he tends to fold, he tends to break a little bit, and I tend not to.”

Algeo is riding some momentum having won three of his past four, most recently a Fight of the Night submission over T.J. Brown in April. Algeo has been a part of numerous entertaining scraps in the octagon, and aims to keep that style.

“That’s what gets people paid,” Algeo said. “That’s what puts butts in seats. At the end of the day, that’s why I’m here. I don’t know if there was a Fight of the Night that was that short so, I’m happy with my performance. I thought I was in control. Yeah, he (Brown) landed some stuff, but I felt in control the whole time honestly. But yeah, it was a cool finish, cool celebration, everything.”

