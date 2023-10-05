UFC Fight Night 229’s Alexander Hernandez seeks consistency after getting past ‘personal rut’

LAS VEGAS – Alexander Hernandez’s career has not met the expectations he’s set out for himself during his octagon tenure, but he intends to change that at UFC Fight Night 229.

Hernandez (14-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) has had some big moments, such as his shocking 42-second knockout of Beneil Dariush in his promotional debut. But since then he’s struggled to put it all together that same way. However, he thinks he’s dialed in for Saturday’s featherweight matchup with Bill Algeo (17-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. The card streams on ESPN+.

“I’ve always been my worst enemy,” Hernandez told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 229 media day. “I kind of hit a hole. Just a personal rut. I had to work some things out. I was able to get to the root of it, hit the nail on the head.”

After dropping three of four fights from 2021-2022, Hernandez is coming off a major confidence-boosting performance. He defeated all-time UFC wins leader Jim Miller as a replacement on just 10 days’ notice at UFC Fight Night 219 in February, and now he wants to build off it.

“Winning is not just everything for our psyche and trajectory in the sport, but two checks,” Hernandez said. “That’s a big difference getting that second check. Definitely got me back on track. Got my mind right. I overcame a lot getting to that point, then having to take that short notice fight I had to prove some things to myself. It set me right.”

Hernandez, 31, thinks his UFC Fight Night 229 opponent Algeo is a “threat.” He’s taking the fight seriously, and Hernandez knows he needs this one if he’s going to start to carve out a sustainable place for himself in the division.

“I want the checks,” Hernandez said. “I’m open. I’ve never turned down a challenge. That’s where I’m sitting, like that top 20 pocket at ’45. So just give me some action around there. I want to get the volume up.”

