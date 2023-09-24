UFC Fight Night 228 post-event facts: Michelle Waterson-Gomez TKO’d after 14 years

The UFC put a bow on its September schedule and a run of 17 straight weeks of events on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 228, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

After a card with a handful of highlights, the lightweight main event ended in disappointing fashion when Rafael Fiziev (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) suffered a knee injury that ended the fight prematurely, giving Mateusz Gamrot (23-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) the TKO victory.

For more on the numbers from the card, check out MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC Fight Night 228.

* * * *

Events stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $164,500.

Debuting fighters went 1-0 at the event.

Marina Rodriguez, Charles Jourdain, Tim Means and Andre Fialho earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 228 fight-night bonuses.

The UFC sold VIP tickets to fans for UFC Fight Night 228, but the promotion did not make public the total number of tickets sold or the gate.

Betting favorites went 6-5 on the card.

Betting favorites fell to 19-14-1 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 11-bout card was 1:57:59.

Mateusz Gamrot def. Rafael Fiziev

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (R-L) Mateusz Gamrot of Poland battles Rafael Fiziev of Kazakstan in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Gamrot improved to 2-0 in UFC main events.

Gamrot has earned four of his six UFC victories by stoppage.

Fiziev suffered consecutive losses for the first time in his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since July 2022.

Fiziev has suffered two of his three career losses by stoppage.

Fiziev has suffered both of his career stoppage losses by TKO.

Bryce Mitchell def. Dan Ige

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (R-L) Bryce Mitchell battles Dan Ige in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Bryce Mitchell (16-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) has earned six of his seven UFC victories by decision.

Dan Ige (17-7 MMA, 9-6 UFC) has suffered all seven of his career losses by decision.

Marina Rodriguez def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Marina Rodriguez def. Michelle Waterson UFC Fight Night 228

Marina Rodriguez (18-3-2 MMA, 7-3-2 UFC) has earned both of her UFC stoppage victories by knockout.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12 MMA, 6-8 UFC) four-fight losing skid is the longest of her career. She hasn’t earned a victory since September 2020.

Waterson-Gomez fell to 1-6 in her past seven fights dating back to October 2019.

Waterson-Gomez suffered her first knockout loss since Apr. 11, 2009 – a span of 5,278 days and 21 fights.

Bryan Battle def. A.J. Fletcher

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Bryan Battle kicks AJ Fletcher in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Bryan Battle (10-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) improved to 3-1 since he dropped to the UFC welterweight division in August 2022.

Battle has earned eight of his 10 career victories by stoppage. That includes four of his five UFC wins.

A.J. Fletcher (10-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) fell to 1-3 in his past four fights after starting his career 9-0.

Fletcher suffered the first stoppage loss of his career with a submission defeat.

Charles Jourdain def. Ricardo Ramos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (R-L) Charles Jourdain of Canada kicks Ricardo Ramos of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Charles Jourdain (15-6-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC) has earned 13 of his 15 career victories by stoppage.

Ricardo Ramos (16-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) fell to 3-3 since he moved up to the featherweight division in November 2019.

Ramos has suffered four of his five career losses by stoppage.

Miles Johns def. Dan Argueta

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (R-L) Miles Johns punches Dan Argueta in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Miles Johns (14-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) has earned three of his five UFC victories by decision.

Dan Argueta (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) fell to 0-1 with one no contest since he dropped to the UFC bantamweight division in June 2023.

Argueta has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Tim Means def. Andre Fialho

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Tim Means punches Andre Fialho of Portugal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Tim Means (33-15-1 MMA, 15-12 UFC) snapped his three-fight losing skid for his first victory since June 2021.

Means has earned 25 of his 33 career victories by stoppage. That includes eight of his 15 UFC wins.

Andre Fialho’s (16-8 MMA, 2-5 UFC) four-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since May 2022.

Fialho has suffered all six of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Mohammed Usman of Nigeria punches Jake Collier in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Mohammed Usman’s (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) three-fight UFC winning streak at heavyweight is tied for the third-longest active streak in the division behind Sergei Pavlovich (six) and Martin Buday (four).

Jake Collier’s (13-10 MMA, 5-10 UFC) four-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since January 2022.

Collier fell to 2-6 since he moved up to the UFC heavyweight division in July 2020.

Mizuki Inoue def. Hannah Goldy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Mizuki of Japan punches Hannah Goldy in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Mizuki Inoue (15-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned both of her UFC victories by decision.

Hannah Goldy (6-4 MMA, 1-4 UFC) fell to 1-4 in her past five fights after starting her career 5-0.

Goldy has suffered three of her four career losses by decision.

Montserrat Rendon def. Tamires Vidal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-) Montserrat Rendon of Mexico punches Tamires Vidal of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Montserrat Rendon (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned all six of her career victories by decision.

Tamires Vidal (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) suffered the first decision loss of her career.

