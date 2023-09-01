UFC Fight Night 226 video: Rose Namajunas, Manon Fiorot first two to make weight

PARIS – The UFC Fight Night 226 co-main event is now official after Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas weighed in under the 126-pound limit Friday for their women’s flyweight showdown.

Namajunas, a former two-time strawweight champion making her flyweight debut, and top contender Fiorot both weighed in at 125. They were the first two athletes to step on the scale.

Check out the co-main event fighters’ official weigh-ins in the video above.

UFC Fight Night 226 takes place Saturday at Accor Arena. The card streams entirely on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 226.

