UFC Fight Night 226 predictions: Is anyone picking against Paris favorite Ciryl Gane?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read
The UFC is back in one of the world’s most famous cities this week: Paris, “The City of Lights.”

UFC Fight Night 226 takes place Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris. The event streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Records: Charriere (18-9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Zecchini (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Charriere (-340), Zecchini (+270)
Junkie pick results: Charriere 8, Zecchini 3

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. William Gomis

Records: Ghemmouri (12-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Gomis (12-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Gomis (-240), Ghemmouri (+200)
Junkie pick results: Ghemmouri 6, Gomis 5

Bogdan Guskov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Records: Guskov (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Oezdemir (18-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Betting odds: Guskov (+140), Oezdemir (-165)

Junkie pick results: Oezdemir 7, Guskov 4

Thiago Moises vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Records: Moises (17-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Saint-Denis (11-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Moises (+135), Saint-Denis (-160)

Junkie pick results: Saint-Denis 11, Moises 0

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Records: Fiorot (10-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Namajunas (11-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Betting odds: Fiorot (-185), Namajunas (+155)
Junkie pick results: Fiorot 9, Namajunas 2

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Records: Gane (11-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Betting odds: Gane (-170), Spivac (+140)
Junkie pick results: Gane 11, Spivac 0

Preliminary card picks

Although fights on the prelims don’t count toward the standings in the MMA Junkie staff picks, we still pick each fight. Here are some key results:

After a matchup change, Caolan Loughran (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) went from being a favorite to the underdog against Taylor Lapilus (18-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC), who has a 9-2 lead in the picks.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is the only unanimous pick on the prelims in her women’s bantamweight fight against Zarah Fairn (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC), who is looking for her first UFC win.

Check out all the playoff picks below.

UFC Fight Night 226 main card picks

Gane
vs.
Spivac

Fiorot
vs.
Namajunas

Moises
vs.
Saint-Denis

Guskov
vs.
Oezdemir

Ghemmouri
vs.
Gomis

Charriere
vs.
Zecchini

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
148-88

gane2023


Gane
(69%)

namajunas2023


Namajunas
(52%)

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis
(74%)

oezdemir2023


Oezdemir
(65%)

gomis2023


Gomis
(75%)

charriere2023


Charriere
(63%)

Nolan King
@mma_kings
150-86

gane2023


Gane

namajunas2023


Namajunas

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

oezdemir2023


Oezdemir

ghemmouri2023


Ghemmouri

charriere2023


Charriere

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
149-87

gane2023


Gane

fiorot2023


Fiorot

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

guskov2023


Guskov

ghemmouri2023


Ghemmouri

charriere2023


Charriere

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
147-89

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

gane2023


Gane

fiorot2023


Fiorot

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

oezdemir2023


Oezdemir

gomis2023


Gomis

zecchini2023


Zecchini

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
146-90

gane2023


Gane

fiorot2023


Fiorot

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

oezdemir2023


Oezdemir

ghemmouri2023


Ghemmouri

zecchini2023


Zecchini

Matt Erickson
@MattE
145-91

gane2023


Gane

fiorot2023


Fiorot

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

guskov2023


Guskov

gomis2023


Gomis

charriere2023


Charriere

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
144-92

trophy copy

2014 Champion

gane2023


Gane

fiorot2023


Fiorot

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

oezdemir2023


Oezdemir

gomis2023


Gomis

charriere2023


Charriere

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
142-94

gane2023


Gane

fiorot2023


Fiorot

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

guskov2023


Guskov

ghemmouri2023


Ghemmouri

zecchini2023


Zecchini

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
140-96

trophy copy

2017 Champion

gane2023


Gane

fiorot2023


Fiorot

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

oezdemir2023


Oezdemir

gomis2023


Gomis

charriere2023


Charriere

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
139-97

gane2023


Gane

fiorot2023


Fiorot

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

oezdemir2023


Oezdemir

ghemmouri2023


Ghemmouri

charriere2023


Charriere

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
137-99

gane2023


Gane

fiorot2023


Fiorot

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

oezdemir2023


Oezdemir

gomis2023


Gomis

charriere2023


Charriere

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
132-104

gane2023


Gane

namajunas2023


Namajunas

saintdenis2023


Saint-Denis

guskov2023


Guskov

ghemmouri2023


Ghemmouri

charriere2023


Charriere

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 226.

