UFC Fight Night 226 predictions: Is anyone picking against Paris favorite Ciryl Gane?

UFC Fight Night 226 predictions: Is anyone picking against Paris favorite Ciryl Gane?

The UFC is back in one of the world’s most famous cities this week: Paris, “The City of Lights.”

UFC Fight Night 226 takes place Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris. The event streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Records: Charriere (18-9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Zecchini (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Betting odds: Charriere (-340), Zecchini (+270)

Junkie pick results: Charriere 8, Zecchini 3

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. William Gomis

Records: Ghemmouri (12-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Gomis (12-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Betting odds: Gomis (-240), Ghemmouri (+200)

Junkie pick results: Ghemmouri 6, Gomis 5

Bogdan Guskov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Records: Guskov (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Oezdemir (18-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Betting odds: Guskov (+140), Oezdemir (-165)

Junkie pick results: Oezdemir 7, Guskov 4

Thiago Moises vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Records: Moises (17-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Saint-Denis (11-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Betting odds: Moises (+135), Saint-Denis (-160)

Junkie pick results: Saint-Denis 11, Moises 0

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Records: Fiorot (10-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Namajunas (11-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Betting odds: Fiorot (-185), Namajunas (+155)

Junkie pick results: Fiorot 9, Namajunas 2

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Records: Gane (11-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Betting odds: Gane (-170), Spivac (+140)

Junkie pick results: Gane 11, Spivac 0

Preliminary card picks

Although fights on the prelims don’t count toward the standings in the MMA Junkie staff picks, we still pick each fight. Here are some key results:

After a matchup change, Caolan Loughran (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) went from being a favorite to the underdog against Taylor Lapilus (18-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC), who has a 9-2 lead in the picks.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is the only unanimous pick on the prelims in her women’s bantamweight fight against Zarah Fairn (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC), who is looking for her first UFC win.

Check out all the playoff picks below.

UFC Fight Night 226 main card picks

Gane

vs.

Spivac Fiorot

vs.

Namajunas Moises

vs.

Saint-Denis Guskov

vs.

Oezdemir Ghemmouri

vs.

Gomis Charriere

vs.

Zecchini MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

148-88 gane2023

Gane

(69%) namajunas2023

Namajunas

(52%) saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis

(74%) oezdemir2023

Oezdemir

(65%) gomis2023

Gomis

(75%) charriere2023

Charriere

(63%) Nolan King

@mma_kings

150-86 gane2023

Gane namajunas2023

Namajunas saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis oezdemir2023

Oezdemir ghemmouri2023

Ghemmouri charriere2023

Charriere Simon Samano

@SJSamano

149-87 gane2023

Gane fiorot2023

Fiorot saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis guskov2023

Guskov ghemmouri2023

Ghemmouri charriere2023

Charriere Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

147-89

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion gane2023

Gane fiorot2023

Fiorot saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis oezdemir2023

Oezdemir gomis2023

Gomis zecchini2023

Zecchini George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

146-90 gane2023

Gane fiorot2023

Fiorot saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis oezdemir2023

Oezdemir ghemmouri2023

Ghemmouri zecchini2023

Zecchini Matt Erickson

@MattE

145-91 gane2023

Gane fiorot2023

Fiorot saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis guskov2023

Guskov gomis2023

Gomis charriere2023

Charriere Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

144-92

trophy copy 2014 Champion gane2023

Gane fiorot2023

Fiorot saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis oezdemir2023

Oezdemir gomis2023

Gomis charriere2023

Charriere Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

142-94 gane2023

Gane fiorot2023

Fiorot saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis guskov2023

Guskov ghemmouri2023

Ghemmouri zecchini2023

Zecchini Brian Garcia

@thegoze

140-96

trophy copy 2017 Champion gane2023

Gane fiorot2023

Fiorot saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis oezdemir2023

Oezdemir gomis2023

Gomis charriere2023

Charriere Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

139-97 gane2023

Gane fiorot2023

Fiorot saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis oezdemir2023

Oezdemir ghemmouri2023

Ghemmouri charriere2023

Charriere Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

137-99 gane2023

Gane fiorot2023

Fiorot saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis oezdemir2023

Oezdemir gomis2023

Gomis charriere2023

Charriere Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

132-104 gane2023

Gane namajunas2023

Namajunas saintdenis2023

Saint-Denis guskov2023

Guskov ghemmouri2023

Ghemmouri charriere2023

Charriere

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 226.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie