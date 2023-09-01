UFC Fight Night 226 predictions: Is anyone picking against Paris favorite Ciryl Gane?
The UFC is back in one of the world’s most famous cities this week: Paris, “The City of Lights.”
UFC Fight Night 226 takes place Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris. The event streams on ESPN+.
Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.
Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
Records: Charriere (18-9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Zecchini (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Charriere (-340), Zecchini (+270)
Junkie pick results: Charriere 8, Zecchini 3
Yanis Ghemmouri vs. William Gomis
Records: Ghemmouri (12-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Gomis (12-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Gomis (-240), Ghemmouri (+200)
Junkie pick results: Ghemmouri 6, Gomis 5
Bogdan Guskov vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Records: Guskov (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Oezdemir (18-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Betting odds: Guskov (+140), Oezdemir (-165)
Junkie pick results: Oezdemir 7, Guskov 4
Thiago Moises vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Records: Moises (17-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Saint-Denis (11-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Moises (+135), Saint-Denis (-160)
Junkie pick results: Saint-Denis 11, Moises 0
Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
Records: Fiorot (10-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Namajunas (11-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Betting odds: Fiorot (-185), Namajunas (+155)
Junkie pick results: Fiorot 9, Namajunas 2
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
Records: Gane (11-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Betting odds: Gane (-170), Spivac (+140)
Junkie pick results: Gane 11, Spivac 0
Preliminary card picks
Although fights on the prelims don’t count toward the standings in the MMA Junkie staff picks, we still pick each fight. Here are some key results:
After a matchup change, Caolan Loughran (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) went from being a favorite to the underdog against Taylor Lapilus (18-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC), who has a 9-2 lead in the picks.
Jacqueline Cavalcanti (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is the only unanimous pick on the prelims in her women’s bantamweight fight against Zarah Fairn (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC), who is looking for her first UFC win.
Check out all the playoff picks below.
