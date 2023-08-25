UFC Fight Night 225 weigh-in results: Smooth session in Singapore with all 26 fighters on point

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

Official weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 225 took place Friday, and you can get all the results here.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Singapore. The nearby Singapore Indoor Stadium hosts Saturday’s event, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were former featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7 MMA, 20-7 UFC) and Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC), who meet in the main event. “The Korean Zombie” was first to the scale at the weigh-in session, hitting 146. Holloway was not far behind, weighing the same.

Check out video above to see the main eventers on the scale.

All 26 fighters hit their marks, making for a smooth weigh-in session ahead of Saturday’s event.

The full UFC Fight Night 225 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)

  • Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

  • Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

  • Alex Caceres (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

  • Fernie Garcia (135.5) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)

  • Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)

  • Parker Porter (256) vs. Junior Tafa (255)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

  • Lukasz Brzeski (243) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)

  • Garrett Armfield (135) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (135.5)

  • Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

  • Rolando Bedoya (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)

  • Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)

  • JJ Aldrich (126) vs. Liang Na (126)

  • Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Jarno Errens (145)

