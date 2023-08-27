UFC Fight Night 225 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Max Holloway among three with top non-title money

Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 225 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $196,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC Fight Night 225 took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 225 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Max Holloway: $21,000

Chan Sung Jung: $11,000

Anthony Smith: $21,000

Ryan Spann: $11,000

Giga Chikadze: $6,000

Alex Caceres: $21,000

Rinya Nakamura: $4,000

Fernie Garcia: $4,000

Erin Blanchfield: $6,000

Taila Santos: $6,000

Junior Tafa: $4,000

def. Parker Porter: $6,000

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: $4,500

def. Lukasz Brzeski: $4,000

Garrett Armfield: $4,000

def. Toshiomi Kazama: $4,000

Michal Oleksiejczuk: $11,000

def. Chidi Njokuani: $4,500

Song Kenan: $6,000

def. Rolando Bedoya: $4,000

Billy Goff: $4,000

def. Yusaku Kinoshita: $4,000

JJ Aldrich: $11,000

def. Na Liang: $4,000

Seungwoo Choi: $6,000

def. Jarno Errens: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2251 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $5,735,500

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $20,324,500

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 225.

