UFC Fight Night 225 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Max Holloway among three with top non-title money
Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 225 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $196,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC Fight Night 225 took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.
The full UFC Fight Night 225 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
* * * *
Max Holloway: $21,000
Chan Sung Jung: $11,000
Anthony Smith: $21,000
Ryan Spann: $11,000
Giga Chikadze: $6,000
Alex Caceres: $21,000
Rinya Nakamura: $4,000
Fernie Garcia: $4,000
Erin Blanchfield: $6,000
Taila Santos: $6,000
Junior Tafa: $4,000
def. Parker Porter: $6,000
Waldo Cortes-Acosta: $4,500
def. Lukasz Brzeski: $4,000
Garrett Armfield: $4,000
def. Toshiomi Kazama: $4,000
Michal Oleksiejczuk: $11,000
def. Chidi Njokuani: $4,500
Song Kenan: $6,000
def. Rolando Bedoya: $4,000
Billy Goff: $4,000
def. Yusaku Kinoshita: $4,000
JJ Aldrich: $11,000
def. Na Liang: $4,000
Seungwoo Choi: $6,000
def. Jarno Errens: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2251 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC Fight Night 225: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” – $196,000
“UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley” – $340,500
“UFC on ESPN 50: Luque vs. dos Anjos” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 50: Sandhagen vs. Font” – $170,500
“UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” – $271,500
“UFC Fight Night 224: Aspinall vs. Tybura” – $225,000
“UFC on ESPN 49: Holm vs. Bueno Silva” – $126,500
“UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” – $319,500
“UFC on ESPN 47: Strickland vs. Magomedov” – $144,500
“UFC on ABC 5: Emmett vs. Topuria” – $174,000
“UFC on ESPN 46: Vettori vs. Cannonier” – $140,000
“UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana” – $236,500
“UFC on ESPN 45: Kara-France vs. Albazi” – $199,500
“UFC Fight Night 224: Dern vs. Hill” – $179,500
“UFC on ABC 4: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida” – $267,500
“UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo” – $267,500
“UFC Fight Night 223: Song vs. Simon” – $144,500
“UFC Fight Night 222: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes” – $181,500
“UFC on ESPN 44: Holloway vs. Allen” – $254,500
“UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” – $274,500
“UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhagen” – $137,000
“UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3” – $266,500
“UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili” – $194,000
“UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane” – $282,500
“UFC Fight Night 220: Muniz vs. Allen” – $126,000
“UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” – $263,000
“UFC Fight Night 218: Lewis vs. Spivac” – $136,000
“UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill” – $359,500
“UFC Fight Night 217: Strickland vs. Imavov” – $137,000
Year-to-date total: $5,735,500
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $20,324,500
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 225.