UFC Fight Night 225 octagon interviews: Each fighter’s immediate reaction on the mic in Singapore

Each week after their bouts in the octagon, we hear fighters’ immediate reaction to the thrill of victory and sometimes the agony of defeat.

At UFC Fight Night 225 in Singapore, 13 fighters (12 winners and one defeated) were given time on the microphone with Michael Bisping to relay their thoughts on what just transpired in the cage at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

From the first winner of the event, Seungwoo Choi, to “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung who announced his retirement after a tough main event defeat, check out each fighter’s post-fight interview videos below. (via UFC’s YouTube channel)

Seungwoo Choi (11-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC)

Result: Seungwoo Choi def. Jarno Errens via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

JJ Aldrich (12-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC)

Result: JJ Aldrich def. Liang Na via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:49

Billy Goff (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Result: Billy Goff def. Yusaku Kinoshita via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:49

Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

Result: Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Chidi Njokuani via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:16

Garrett Armfield (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Result: Garrett Armfield def. Toshiomi Kazama via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:16

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Result: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Lukasz Brzeski via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:01

Junior Tafa (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Result: Junior Tafa def. Parker Porter via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:24

Erin Blanchfield (12-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC)

Result: Erin Blanchfield def. Taila Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rinya Nakamura (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Result: Rinya Nakamura def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Giga Chikadze (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC)

Result: Giga Chikadze def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Smith (37-18 MMA, 12-8 UFC)

Result: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Max Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC)

Result: Max Holloway def. Chan Sung Jung via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 0:23

Chan Sung Jung (17-8 MMA, 7-5 UFC)

Result: Max Holloway def. Chan Sung Jung via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 0:23

