UFC Fight Night 223 hit with three changes in days leading up to fight card
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 223 looks a little different than it did one week ago.
Two bouts originally scheduled for the event have been postponed to later dates, while a third has been canceled with one fighter rebooked against a new opponent. One affected bout was scheduled for the main card, while the other two were prelims.
UFC Fight Night 223 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana rescheduled
Multiple people with knowledge of the situation recently informed MMA Junkie the main card bout between Emily Ducote (12-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC) and Polyana Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) has been rebooked for UFC Fight Night 224, which takes place May 20 at the UFC Apex.
Trey Waters replaces Ange Loosa
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 06: Trey Waters prepares to fight Gabriel Bonfim of Brazil in a welterweight fight during Dana White’s Contender series season six, week seven at UFC APEX on September 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
LFA welterweight champion Trey Waters (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) has signed with the UFC for a short-notice assignment. He replaces Ange Loosa, who withdrew from a bout vs. Josh Quinlan (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) for unknown reasons.
This change was first reported by Eurosport NL.
Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez off
Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Nathan Levy (red gloves) fights Genato Valdez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Natan Levy (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Pete Rodriguez (5-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was canceled Tuesday for an undisclosed issue on Rodriguez’s side, multiple sources tell MMA Junkie.
This change was first reported by MMA Fighting.
Current fight card
With the changes, the UFC Fight Night 223 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong
Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters
Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger
Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
