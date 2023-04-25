UFC Fight Night 223 hit with three changes in days leading up to fight card

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 223 looks a little different than it did one week ago.

Two bouts originally scheduled for the event have been postponed to later dates, while a third has been canceled with one fighter rebooked against a new opponent. One affected bout was scheduled for the main card, while the other two were prelims.

UFC Fight Night 223 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana rescheduled

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation recently informed MMA Junkie the main card bout between Emily Ducote (12-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC) and Polyana Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) has been rebooked for UFC Fight Night 224, which takes place May 20 at the UFC Apex.

Trey Waters replaces Ange Loosa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 06: Trey Waters prepares to fight Gabriel Bonfim of Brazil in a welterweight fight during Dana White’s Contender series season six, week seven at UFC APEX on September 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LFA welterweight champion Trey Waters (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) has signed with the UFC for a short-notice assignment. He replaces Ange Loosa, who withdrew from a bout vs. Josh Quinlan (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) for unknown reasons.

This change was first reported by Eurosport NL.

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez off

Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Nathan Levy (red gloves) fights Genato Valdez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Natan Levy (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Pete Rodriguez (5-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was canceled Tuesday for an undisclosed issue on Rodriguez’s side, multiple sources tell MMA Junkie.

This change was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Current fight card

With the changes, the UFC Fight Night 223 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio

Story continues

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 223.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie