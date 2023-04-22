UFC Fight Night 222 video: Christos Giagos thumps Ricky Glenn for 95-second KO
Christos Giagos avoided the first three-fight losing skid of his career on Saturday when he put Ricky Glenn away inside two minutes at UFC Fight Night 222.
Glenn (22-7-2 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC) has been in the sport for more than 15 years, and Giagos (20-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC) became the first to finish him with strikes in MMA competition. It was an impressive feat, with the left hook setting up a knockdown and KO stoppage at the 1:35 mark of the lightweight bout at the UFC Apex.
Check out the replay of Giagos’ handiwork below (via Twitter):
That left landed FLUSH 🎯 #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/kpx2yEck7F
— UFC (@ufc) April 22, 2023
After the win, Giagos praised his new team at Kill Cliff MMA in South Florida and now that his octagon record is back at .500, is looking to make a push in the division.
Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 222 include:
Christos Giagos def. Ricky Glenn via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:35
Montel Jackson def. Rani Yahya via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:42
Norma Dumont def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Mohammed Usman def. Junior Tafa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
William Gomis def. Francis Marshall via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Brady Hiestand def. Danaa Batgerel via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:21
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 222.