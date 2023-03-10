UFC Fight Night 221 weigh-in results: Two massive weight misses lead to one canceled fight

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 221 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The Theater at Virgin Hotels hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were Petr Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Merab Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC), who meet in the bantamweight main event. Neither man had an issue on the scale, as they were the first pair to weigh in.

Outside of the headliners, the majority of the remaining athletes came in on point – save for two. Ricardo Ramos and Jared Gooden both came in significantly heavy for their respective fights. Ramos missed weight by eight pounds, causing his fight with Gordon to be canceled. Gordon’s matchup with Carlston Harris continues despite a seven-pound miss.

The full UFC Fight Night 221 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Petr Yan (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134.5)

Alexandr Romanov (264.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (258)

Nikita Krylov (213) vs. Ryan Spann (213) – 215-pound catchweight

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (154)

Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Vitor Petrino (204) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Lukasz Brzeski (245) vs. Karl Williams (240.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

Sedriques Dumas (184.5) vs. Josh Fremd (186)

Mario Bautista (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)

Tony Gravely (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Ariane Lipski (125.5)

Tyson Nam (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)

Jared Gooden (177)** vs. Carlston Harris (169.5)

* Ramos missed featherweight limit by 8 pounds; fight canceled

** Gooden missed welterweight limit by 6 pounds; bout will continue, fine TBD

