UFC Fight Night 221 video: Bruno Silva punts Tyson Nam in jaw, then chokes out remaining consciousness

Bruno Silva showed well-rounded technique and finesse in a violent finish of Tyson Nam at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 221.

In a flyweight bout on the preliminary card, Silva (12-5-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) landed a front kick to the face of Nam (21-12-1 MMA, 3-3 UFC) before he snatched a deep rear-naked choke and squeezed the remaining consciousness out of his opponent. The stoppage came at the 1:23 mark of Round 2.

Beautiful front kick by Bruno Silva to set up the finish pic.twitter.com/FBJYPfXm8Q — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 11, 2023

Silva had not competed in almost two years prior to UFC Fight Night 221, but extends his winning streak to three. A product of Fight Ready MMA, Silva has turned his career around after a 0-2 (with one no contest) start to his UFC tenure. With the defeat, Nam has now lost two of his most recent three bouts.

The up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 221 results include:

Bruno Silva def. Tyson Nam via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:23

Carlston Harris def. Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

