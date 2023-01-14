UFC Fight Night 217 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 217 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

UFC Fight Night 217 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC), who headlined UFC Fight Night 216 a month ago, steps up on five days’ notice for a light heavyweight bout against Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC). In the co-feature, Dan Ige (15-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) takes on Damon Jackson (22-4-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) at featherweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC Fight Night 217 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jimmy Flick (16-5 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Charles Johnson (12-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Nick Aguirre vs. Daniel Argueta

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Nick Aguirre (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Daniel Argueta (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Carlos Hernandez vs. Allan Nascimento

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Carlos Hernandez (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Allan Nascimento (19-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Javid Basharat (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Mateus Mendonca (10-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Nick Fiore vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Nick Fiore (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mateusz Rebecki (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Story continues

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Claudio Ribeiro (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Raoni Barcelos vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Raoni Barcelos (17-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Raquel Pennington vs. Ketlen Vieira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Raquel Pennington (14-9 MMA, 11-5 UFC), Ketlen Vieira (13-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Roman Kopylov vs. Punahele Soriano

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Roman Kopylov (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Punahele Soriano (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Dan Ige (15-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Damon Jackson (22-4-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie