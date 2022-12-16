UFC Fight Night 216 weigh-in results: One miss for final card of 2022

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 216 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) and Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC), who meet in the middleweight main event.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Of the 26 fighters to step on the scale, just one missed weight. Hayisaer Maheshate came in 2.5 heavy for his lightweight bout against Rafa Garcia.

The full UFC Fight Night 216 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (186)

Damir Ismagulov (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155.5)

Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.5)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Julian Erosa (145.5)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Cody Brundage (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Cory McKenna (115.5) vs. Cheyanne Vlismas (115.5)

Jake Matthews (171) vs. Matt Semelsberger (171)

Saidyokub Kakhramonov (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (158.5)*

Bryan Battle (170) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (171)

David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Manel Kape (126)

Sergey Morozov (136) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)

* Maheshate missed lightweight limit by 2.5 pounds; fine amount TBD

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 216.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie