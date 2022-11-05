UFC Fight Night 214 video: Polyana Viana’s insane combo floors Jinh Yu Frey in 47 seconds

LAS VEGAS – Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214.

In the very early stages of her strawweight bout with Fey on Saturday at the UFC Apex, Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) uncorked a knee and then a series of punches that put the lights out on her opponent, bringing an end to the fight in a mere 47 seconds.

With the win, Viana kept her 100 percent career finishing rate intact. She’s earned all four of her octagon victories in the first round, and is proving to be one of the most dangerous finishers at 115 pounds.

After the triumphant performance, Viana called for a spot on the UFC 283 card in her native Brazil on Jan. 21.

