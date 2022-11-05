UFC Fight Night 214 video: Polyana Viana’s insane combo floors Jinh Yu Frey in 47 seconds
LAS VEGAS – Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214.
In the very early stages of her strawweight bout with Fey on Saturday at the UFC Apex, Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) uncorked a knee and then a series of punches that put the lights out on her opponent, bringing an end to the fight in a mere 47 seconds.
Check out the replay of the Brazilian’s handiwork below (via Twitter):
THAT COMBO BY VIANA 👊 #UFCVEGAS64 pic.twitter.com/cSsB8rs9Sz
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2022
With the win, Viana kept her 100 percent career finishing rate intact. She’s earned all four of her octagon victories in the first round, and is proving to be one of the most dangerous finishers at 115 pounds.
After the triumphant performance, Viana called for a spot on the UFC 283 card in her native Brazil on Jan. 21.
Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 214 include:
Polyana Viana def. Jinh Yu Frey via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:47
Johnny Munoz def. Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Jake Hadley def. Carlos Candelario via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:39
Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO (flying knee) – Round 1, 3:06
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 214.
List
UFC Fight Night 214 play-by-play and live results