UFC Fight Night 213 video: Tresean Gore puts Josh Fremd to sleep with nasty guillotine choke

Tresean Gore notched his first octagon win in devastating fashion at UFC Fight Night 213.

Gore (4-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) choked Josh Fremd (9-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) out cold at the 0:49 mark of Round 2 in their middleweight bout at the UFC Apex. He used a guillotine choke to get the job done.

As Fremd was working for a single-leg takedown, Gore latched onto his neck and put on a tight squeeze with a particularly violent-looking finish. With the win, the Season 29 “Ultimate Fighter” alum snapped a two-fight skid.

