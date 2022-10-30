UFC Fight Night 213 video: Tresean Gore puts Josh Fremd to sleep with nasty guillotine choke

Farah Hannoun
·1 min read

Tresean Gore notched his first octagon win in devastating fashion at UFC Fight Night 213.

Gore (4-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) choked Josh Fremd (9-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) out cold at the 0:49 mark of Round 2 in their middleweight bout at the UFC Apex. He used a guillotine choke to get the job done.

Check out the replay of his finish below (via Twitter):

As Fremd was working for a single-leg takedown, Gore latched onto his neck and put on a tight squeeze with a particularly violent-looking finish. With the win, the Season 29 “Ultimate Fighter” alum snapped a two-fight skid.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 213 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 213.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Recommended Stories