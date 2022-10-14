UFC Fight Night 212 faceoff highlights video, photo gallery from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 212 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.

In the main event, Alexa Grasso (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) takes on Viviane Araujo (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a key women’s flyweight bout. In the co-feature, longtime featherweight Cub Swanson (28-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) drops to bantamweight for a fight with Jonathan Martinez (16-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC).

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for final staredowns. Check out the highlights in the video above and a photo gallery from the weigh-ins and faceoffs below.

UFC Fight Night 212 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

