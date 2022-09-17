UFC Fight Night 210 video: Gillian Robertson rallies for frightening choke of Mariya Agapova

LAS VEGAS – Gillian Robertson added to her record for most submissions by any female in UFC history against Mariya Agapova at UFC Fight Night 210.

After some difficulties getting the bout to the mat in the first round of the women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex, Robertson (11-7 MMA, 8-5 UFC) finally got the action to her sweet spot in the second frame when she took Agapova’s (10-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) back. She made the most of the opportunity, choking her opponent out cold in what was a scary-looking finish.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

Agapova woke up from the choke and embraced with Robertson, who is a former training partner at American Top Team in Florida.

Not only does Robertson hold the record for most submission wins in women’s UFC history, but she also has the most finishes in the 125-pound division with seven.

The Canadian has a plethora of experience at just 27 years old and said in her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier that she hopes to turn a corner to the top of her weight class.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie