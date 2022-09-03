UFC Fight Night 209 results: Robert Whittaker picks apart Marvin Vettori, declares himself ‘most dangerous’ in division

PARIS – Outside of champion Israel Adesanya, no one at middleweight has been able to beat Robert Whittaker – a fact that still remains true Saturday at UFC Fight Night 209.

In the co-main event of the promotion’s debut card in France, Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) defeated Marvin Vettori (18-5-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). He then declared himself to best middleweight in the world – title or no title.

The margin of success in the fight started off razor thin, but widened as the bout progressed. The first round saw both men calmly feel one another out at distance. They each had flurries of success, but no one really had the defining moment that stole the round.

In Round 2, momentum titled toward Whittaker, who utilized his striking to pick apart the slower power-puncher Vettori. With no wasted movement, Whittaker was very conservative with his strikes but successful when they were thrown.

The biggest moment of the fight came in Round 3. As Vettori slowed, a head kick from Whittaker visibly hurt. Vettori was slightly wobbly and Whittaker followed up with a pair of leaping right hands and a knee. Vettori maintained his composure and eventually shot for a takedown. He wasn’t successful, but Whittaker briefly scored one of his own.

In the final seconds, a hard combination staggered a bloodied Vettori once again. The bell rang and moments later Whittaker was named the victor.

“Mate, including the champion I’m the most dangerous man in the division,” Whittaker told interview Michael Bisping in the cage after the decision. “I make people hate fighting. I take the love out of it for them. As for who’s next, I’m always gunning for that top spot. I’m just going to be lurking here waiting.”

Whittaker, 31, remains atop the list of UFC middleweight contenders as he moves to 13-0 since 2014 against fighters not named Adesanya. Whittaker’s only two career losses at middleweight were in October 2019 and February 2022 to the current titleholder.

Prior to Saturday’s result, Vettori had a similar claim with his only two losses since 2018 both coming against Adesanya. He moves to 1-2 in his most recent three outings. Vettori is a one-time UFC challenger, who lost a unanimous decision to Adesanya at UFC 263.

