UFC Fight Night 209 play-by-play and live results

PARIS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 209 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

UFC Fight Night 209 takes place at Accor Arena in Paris. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) takes on Tai Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC). In the co-feature, recent middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori (18-4-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) meets former champ Robert Whittaker (23-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately noon ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 3 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC Fight Night 209 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Abbey Subhan (@kammakaze ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Stephanie Egger (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Ailin Perez (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Christian Quinonez vs. Khalid Taha

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Christian Quinonez (16-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Khalid Taha (13-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Gabriel Miranda vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Gabriel Miranda (16-5 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Benoit Saint-Denis (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Michal Figlak vs. Fares Ziam

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Michal Figlak (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Fares Ziam (12-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Nasrat Haqparast vs. John Makdessi

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Nasrat Haqparast (13-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC), John Makdessi (18-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Abusupiyan Magomedov (24-4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Charles Jourdain (13-5-1 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC), Nathaniel Wood (18-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Jarno Errens vs. William Gomis

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jarno Errens (13-3-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), William Gomis (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Alessio Di Chirico (13-6 MMA, 4-6 UFC), Roman Kopylov (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Joaquin Buckley (15-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Nassourdine Imavov (11-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Marvin Vettori vs. Robert Whittaker

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Marvin Vettori (18-4-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC), Robert Whittaker (23-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC), Tai Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

