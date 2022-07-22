UFC Fight Night 208 weigh-in video: Paddy Pimblett moons cameras after hitting mark

LONDON – Paddy Pimblett had no issues hitting the lightweight mark on Friday ahead of UFC Fight Night 208, and he made sure to let everyone know.

Pimblett gets criticized for ballooning up in between fights, but is yet to miss weight as a lightweight. He meets Jordan Leavitt in a featured bout on the main card.

Pimblett (18-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) weighed in at 156 pounds, then immediate proceeded to moon the cameras as he pushed back on his haters. Leavitt (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), meanwhile, came in at 155 pounds on the nose.

Check out the video of both men weighing in above.

The UFC Fight Night 208 card streams on ESPN+ from The O2.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 208.