UFC Fight Night 207 video: Ode Osbourne quickly knocks out Zarrukh Adashev with brutal right hand
Ode Osbourne is picking up momentum.
For the first time in his UFC career, the flyweight fighter has consecutive wins. Osbourne (11-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) made it two in a row on Saturday night, putting away Zarrukh Adashev on the main card of UFC Fight Night 207.
Osbourne knocked out Adashev (4-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in just a minute and one second into the first round of their contest.
Osbourne and Adashev began swinging hard and early and not long into the fight, Osbourne connected with a fight hand on the temple that sent Adashev to the canvas. From there, Osbourne followed up with a few more shots and had the bout stopped.
The 30-year-old called out fellow flyweight Jeff Molina in his in-cage post-fight interview with Paul Felder.
“Jeff Molina, where you at? Come on, let’s go man.”
You can watch Osbourne’s finish in the video below.
Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 207 include:
Ode Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:01
Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 4:40
Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:01
Joe Solecki def. Alex Da Silva via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)
Damon Jackson def. Dan Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Benoit Saint-Denis def. Niklas Stolze via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:32
Tony Gravely def. Johnny Munoz Jr. via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:08
Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Erin Blanchfield def. JJ Aldrich via submission (standing guillotine choke) – Round 2, 2:38