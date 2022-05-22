UFC Fight Night 206 video: Chidi Njokuani demolishes Dusko Todorovic with brutal elbow knockout

Now that he’s finally in the UFC, Chidi Njokuani isn’t messing around.

Njokuani (22-7 MMA, 2-0 UFC) scored his third finish inside the octagon Saturday at UFC Fight Night 206 by demolishing Dusko Todorovic with a brutal elbow to knock him out at the 4:48 mark of the first round.

Check out this violence (via Twitter):

An absolute HELLbow from Chidi Njokuani FTW. 😮 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/jYNldztzTU — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 22, 2022

Including his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, the elbow knockout marked Njokuani’s third consecutive stoppage in the octagon. It took him all of 16 seconds to TKO Marc-André Barriault in his UFC debut in February.

Njokuani, 33, spent three years in Bellator and made an LFA appearance before getting his UFC opportunity. He’s certainly made the most of it so far.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 206 results: