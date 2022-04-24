UFC Fight Night 205 bonuses: Jessica Andrade, Claudio Puelles earn $50K for historic submissions

The UFC handed out two post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, and they went to two fighters who pulled off two of the best submissions of the year so far.

After UFC Fight Night 205, Jessica Andrade and Claudio Puelles picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas.

Check out the details behind the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Jessica Andrade

Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade made quite the splash in her return to 115 pounds by submitting No. 10-ranked Amanda Lemos and in the process, she made history. Andrade became the first UFC fighter to ever win by standing arm-triangle choke. Once she trapped it in pressed up the cage, she kept a tight squeeze and didn’t let go until Lemos had no choice but to submit.

Performance of the Night: Claudio Puelles

Claudio Puelles capitalized on his opportunity to face big-name veteran Clay Guida in the night’s co-main event by making him quit to a kneebar in the first round of their lightweight bout. It was the third kneebar victory of 26-year-old Puelles’ UFC tenure, as he’s the only fighter in the promotion to ever earn that many wins with a kneebar. He’s now won five fights in a row.

