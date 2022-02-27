UFC Fight Night 202 bonuses: Cachoeira vs. Kim a no-brainer for Fight of the Night

UFC returned to action at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday with a fight card that produced a number of bonus-worthy performances.

From early on the prelims to the main event of UFC Fight Night 202, there were a number of impressive finishes throughout the card. Not every fight resulted in an early stoppage though, and a couple of fights that went the distance left a lasting impression as well. Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim brawled for 15 minutes straight in a wild back-and-forth fight. The most intense battle of the evening took home Fight of the Night honors while two other fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses.

Check out who pocketed an extra $50,000 for their performance on Saturday below.

'Fight of the Night': Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Ji Yeon Kim of South Korea punches Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The only women’s fight on the main card exceeded expectations as [autotag]Priscila Cachoeira[/autotag] (11-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC) and [autotag]Ji Yeon Kim[/autotag] (9-5-2 MMA, 3-5 UFC) traded strikes for 15 minutes. The offensive output was high early from both as Cachoeira pressed forward with an aggressive approach, while Kim worked a counterstriking game. Both welcomed exchanges from close range resulting in wild moments throughout the fight. The final round saw Cachoeira consistently march forward with elbow strikes as Kim tried to evade the aggressive attacks and land strikes of her own. After the dust settled, judges scored the fight unanimously in favor of Cachoeira with scores of 29-28, despite being outstruck by Kim in striking totals. Although only one walked away with a win after the close affair, both take home $50,000 for the Fight of the Night.

'Performance of the Night': Arman Tsarukyan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 26: (R-L) Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia battles Joel Alvarez of Spain in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC Apex cleaning crew had a lot of work cut out for them after Arman Tsarukyan (18-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) opened up a nasty gash on the nose of Joel Alvarez (19-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC). A devastating elbow landed from Tsarukyan in the first round, causing a deep cut that resulted in blood spilling all over the canvas. Alvarez continued into the second round despite the damage, but Tsarukyan continued with the one-sided offense, ending the fight in the second round with bonus-earning ground and pound. Saturday’s Performance of the Night bonus marked the third overall bonus of his UFC tenure.

'Performance of the Night': Wellington Turman

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Wellington Turman of Brazil punches Misha Cirkunov of Latvia in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The co-main event of the evening was an entertaining back-and-forth fight for as long as it lasted. Wellington Turman (18-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) ultimately emerged victorious after escaping submission threats from Misha Cirkunov (15-8 MMA, 6-6 UFC) in the first round, as he ended things abruptly in the second frame. After ending up on his back, Turman threw up an armbar out of nowhere, locking in a tight hold that forced Cirkunov to tap almost instantly. For the finish, Turman earned the first Performance of the Night bonus of his UFC career.

