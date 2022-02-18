UFC Fight Night 201 weigh-in highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 201 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs.

In the main event, Johnny Walker (18-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) and Jamahal Hill (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) meet in a matchup of light heavyweights who sit just outside the top 10 of the rankings.

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for final staredowns. Check out the highlights in the video above and a photo gallery from the weigh-ins and faceoffs below.

UFC Fight Night 201 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card streams on ESPN+.