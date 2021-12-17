UFC Fight Night 199 video: Justin Tafa becomes first heavyweight ever to miss weight

LAS VEGAS – Justin Tafa set a dubious UFC record ahead of UFC Fight Night 199 by becoming the first heavyweight in company history to come in heavy for a fight.

Tafa (4-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC), who meets Harry Hunsucker (7-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) in a preliminary card matchup at Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex, weighed in one pound over the divisional limit by coming in at 267 pounds.

The situation has only happened once before, with controversial former NFL standout Greg Hardy once missing on his first attempt, but then making weight after being given additional time.

There was no such occurrence for Tafa, who did not come back to the scale after missing on his first go.

Watch the video above to see Tafa’s weight miss.