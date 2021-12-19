UFC Fight Night 199 bonuses: Amanda Lemos and Angela Hill’s battle among four winners

The final UFC event of 2021 delivered plenty of fights that gave the judges a rest from their decision-making duties.

UFC Fight Night 199 saw 10 fights end early, but one in particular that went to decision left a lasting impression. Amanda Lemos and Angela Hill threw down in a high-paced three-round affair that resulted in a split decision. Although Lemos edged out Hill, they both took home the “Fight of the Night” bonus for their exciting contest.

Check out else earned bonuses for their performances at the UFC Apex on Saturday.

'Performance of the Night': Melissa Gato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Melissa Gatto of Brazil punches Sijara Eubanks in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

With a crushing kick to the body of her opponent, [autotag]Melissa Gatto[/autotag] maintained her undefeated record on Saturday evening. In the third round, Gatto landed a kick to the body that folded Eubanks, which led to the finish seconds later after a couple of follow-up punches. Gatto picked up her second UFC victory in as many fights, while pocketing her first “Performance of the Night” bonus.

'Performance of the Night:' Cub Swanson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Cub Swanson punches Darren Elkins in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“Killer” [autotag]Cub Swanson[/autotag] was on kill mode from the moment Saturday’s contest began against Darren Elkins began at UFC Fight Night 199 in Las Vegas. Swanson immediately went to work with accurate striking, putting Elkins in trouble early. After a crisp combination to drop Elkins, Swanson clipped his opponent with a wheel kick moments later to score a first-round TKO finish. Another clip for the highlight reel earned Swanson his ninth overall bonus during his UFC tenure.

'Fight of the Night': Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: (R-L) Amanda Lemos of Brazil punches Angela Hill in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On a night filled with amazing finishes from the early preliminary bouts to the main card, the competition for bonuses was still before [autotag]Amanda Lemos[/autotag] and [autotag]Angela Hill[/autotag] met inside the UFC Apex. However, over the course of three rounds, the strawweights threw down for 15 minutes, creating an incredible back-and-forth fight that left the judges split in their decision. When it was all said and done, Lemos won on two of the judges’ scorecards, but both women took home a bonus for the “Fight of the Night.” Lemos earned her first bonus in six fights while Hill took home her third in 19.

