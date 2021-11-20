UFC Fight Night 198 play-by-play and live results (3 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 198 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT).

UFC Fight Night 198 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Ketlen Vieira (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) takes on former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC). In the co-feature, Sean Brady (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) meets Michael Chiesa (17-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) at welterweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 3 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 6 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

Sam Hughes vs. Luana Pinheiro

Records: Sam Hughes (5-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Luana Pinheiro (9-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano

Records: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (19-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Sean Soriano (14-7 MMA, 0-4 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng

Records: Cody Durden (11-3-1 MMA, 0-1-1 UFC), Aori Qileng (18-8 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Loopy Godinez vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Records: Loopy Godinez (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Loma Lookboonmee (6-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Records: Rafa Garcia (12-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Natan Levy (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

Records: Tucker Lutz (12-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Pat Sabatini (15-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Records: Davey Grant (11-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Adrian Yanez (14-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Taila Santos vs. Joanne Wood

Records: Taila Santos (18-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Joanne Wood (15-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

Records: Kyung Ho Kang (17-8 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Rani Yahya (27-10-1 MMA, 12-4-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Sean Brady vs. Michael Chiesa

Records: Sean Brady (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Michael Chiesa (17-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Records: Ketlen Vieira (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Miesha Tate (19-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

