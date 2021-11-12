UFC Fight Night 197 weigh-in highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 197 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs.

In the main event, Max Holloway (22-6 MMA, 18-6 UFC) and Yair Rodriguez (13-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) meet in a high-stakes featherweight clash with significant meaning in the title picture.

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for final staredowns. Check out the highlights in the video above and a photo gallery from the weigh-ins and faceoffs below.

UFC Fight Night 197 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card streams on ESPN+.