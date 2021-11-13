UFC Fight Night 197 video: Song Yadong lands head kick, storms Julio Arce for TKO
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Song Yadong once again showed his strong finishing instincts when he stopped Julio Arce at UFC Fight Night 197.
Yadong (17-4-1 MMA, 7-1-1 UFC), who at 23 is one of the brightest prospects in the bantamweight division, got another solid win courtesy of a third-round TKO over Arce (17-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The finish was started by a right head kick. Yadong connected with a shot that staggered Arce, but then he attacked with more strikes until he got a knockdown and forced referee Herb Dean to step in at the 1:35 mark of Round 2.
Check out the replay below (via Twitter):
Another highlight for the reel, my GOODNESS!!! 🎥@SongYadongMMA backing up the hype!
[ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/kNmDInPCuN
— UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021
After the win, Yadong said he followed through on his goal of a knockout.
“I knew it was a crafty opponent, but today I was on the hunt,” Yadong told Michael Bisping through an interpreter during his post-fight interview. “I wanted to knock him out.”
Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 197 include:
Song Yadong def. Julio Arce via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:35
Joel Alvarez def. Thiago Moises via TKO (elbows, punches) – Round 1, 3:01
Andrea Lee def. Cynthia Calvillo via TKO (corner stoppage) – Round 2, 5:00
Sean Woodson def. Collin Anglin via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:30
Cortney Casey def. Liana Jojua via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Rafael Alves def. Marc Diakiese via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:48
Da Un Jung def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via knockout (elbows) – Round 1, 3:04