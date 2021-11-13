UFC Fight Night 197 results: Andrea Lee outpaces Cynthia Calvillo leading to second-round corner stoppage TKO

Andrea Lee was too much for Cynthia Calvillo to handle on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 197.

From the moment the fight began, the two flyweight fighters went at it with high striking volume. Both Lee (13-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC) and Calvillo (9-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) landed often in the opening round, making for an exciting five minutes of action on the prelims at the UFC Apex.

Throughout the second round, Lee’s precision began to take control of the fight as she started to pull away offensively. The longer fighter was able to work behind her jab and keep Calvillo just out of range, which led to accumulating damage to the face of Calvillo.

At the conclusion of the second round, the swelling around Calvillo’s right eye was apparent. After assessing the damage between rounds, the stoppage would come as Calvillo’s corner asked referee Mark Smith to call a stop to the contest.

That'll do it! @AndreaKGBLee takes the TKO win over Cynthia Calvillo here at #UFCVegas42! pic.twitter.com/ai82gDS5Ar — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 13, 2021

“One of us had to take an ‘L’, and I just didn’t want it to be me,” Lee said during her post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. She also showed concern for Calvillo’s injuries, wishing that nothing serious occurred.

Lee makes it two straight wins with Saturday’s performance, which followed her second-round submission finish of Antonina Shevchenko at UFC 262 in May.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 197 include: