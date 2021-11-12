UFC Fight Night 197 predictions: Max Holloway is unanimous, but what about Yadong?
Holloway
de Lima
Letson
Baeza
Arce
MMA Junkie readers’
John Morgan
Simon Samano
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Dan Tom
2020 Champion
Nolan King
Matt Erickson
Danny Segura
Ken Hathaway
2018 Champion
George Garcia
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
Farah Hannoun
Abbey Subhan
Matthew Wells
The UFC is back home in Las Vegas this week with a former champion at the top of the lineup.
UFC Fight Night 197 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
In the main event, former featherweight champion Max Holloway (22-6 MMA, 18-6 UFC) takes on Yair Rodriguez (13-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who is fighting for the first time in more than two years. Holloway is a huge -800 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Rodriguez is +470. Given those odds, it’s not surprising that not a single one of our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers is picking against Holloway.
In the co-feature, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-7-1 MMA, 7-5 UFC) meets Ben Rothwell (39-13 MMA, 9-7 UFC) at heavyweight. And though Rothwell only is a -165 favorite, he’s got the support of 11 of our 13 staff members.
Also on the main card, Leah Letson (5-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) takes on former Invicta champion and former UFC women’s featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer (8-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC). Spencer is a big -320 favorite, and she’s our other unanimous pick.
Miguel Baeza (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) may be just a -150 favorite at welterweight against Khaos Williams (12-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), but he’s got a near-unanimous picks lead at 12-1.
And to open the main card, Song Yadong (17-5-1 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) is a slim -140 favorite at featherweight against Julio Arce (17-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC). Yadong has most of our backing – he’s an 11-2 pick.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Holloway (88 percent), Rothwell (72 percent), Spencer (86 percent), Baeza (51 percent) and Yadong (81 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.
List
