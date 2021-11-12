UFC Fight Night 197 predictions: Max Holloway is unanimous, but what about Yadong?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read
In this article:
Holloway
vs.
Rodriguez

de Lima
vs.
Rothwell

Letson
vs.
Spencer

Baeza
vs.
Williams

Arce
vs.
Yadong

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
2021: 190-104

holloway2021


Holloway
(88%)

rothwell2021


Rothwell
(72%)

spencer2021


Spencer
(86%)

baeza2021


Baeza
(51%)

yadong2021


Yadong
(81%)

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
2021: 194-100

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
2021: 188-106

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
2021: 184-110

trophy copy

2014 Champion

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

Dan Tom
@DanTomMMA
2021: 182-112

trophy copy

2020 Champion

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

arce2021


Arce

Nolan King
@mma_kings
2021: 182-112

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
2021: 181-113

holloway2021


Holloway

delima2021


de Lima

spencer2021


Spencer

williams2021


Williams

yadong2021


Yadong

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
2021: 177-117

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
2021: 177-117

trophy copy

2018 Champion

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
2021: 172-122

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

arce2021


Arce

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
2021: 171-123

trophy copy

2017 Champion

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
2021: 169-125

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
2021: 169-125

holloway2021


Holloway

rothwell2021


Rothwell

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
2021: 110-68

holloway2021


Holloway

delima2021


de Lima

spencer2021


Spencer

baeza2021


Baeza

yadong2021


Yadong

The UFC is back home in Las Vegas this week with a former champion at the top of the lineup.

UFC Fight Night 197 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, former featherweight champion Max Holloway (22-6 MMA, 18-6 UFC) takes on Yair Rodriguez (13-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who is fighting for the first time in more than two years. Holloway is a huge -800 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Rodriguez is +470. Given those odds, it’s not surprising that not a single one of our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers is picking against Holloway.

In the co-feature, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-7-1 MMA, 7-5 UFC) meets Ben Rothwell (39-13 MMA, 9-7 UFC) at heavyweight. And though Rothwell only is a -165 favorite, he’s got the support of 11 of our 13 staff members.

Also on the main card, Leah Letson (5-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) takes on former Invicta champion and former UFC women’s featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer (8-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC). Spencer is a big -320 favorite, and she’s our other unanimous pick.

Miguel Baeza (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) may be just a -150 favorite at welterweight against Khaos Williams (12-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), but he’s got a near-unanimous picks lead at 12-1.

And to open the main card, Song Yadong (17-5-1 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) is a slim -140 favorite at featherweight against Julio Arce (17-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC). Yadong has most of our backing – he’s an 11-2 pick.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Holloway (88 percent), Rothwell (72 percent), Spencer (86 percent), Baeza (51 percent) and Yadong (81 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

