UFC Fight Night 194 play-by-play and live results (2 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 194 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).

UFC Fight Night 194 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Mackenzie Dern (11-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) takes on Marina Rodriguez (14-1-2 MMA, 4-1-2 UFC) in a women’s strawweight bout. Dern is a -180 favorite at Tipico.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 2 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 4 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Steve Garcia (11-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Charlie Ontiveros (11-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Loopy Godinez vs. Silvana Juarez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Loopy Godinez (5-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Silvana Juarez (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Damon Jackson vs. Charles Rosa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Damon Jackson (18-4-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC), Charles Rosa (14-5 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Alexandr Romanov (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Jared Vanderaa (12-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Felipe Colares vs. Chris Gutierrez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Felipe Colares (10-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Chris Gutierrez (16-3-2 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Mariya Agapova vs. Sabina Mazo

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Mariya Agapova (9-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Sabina Mazo (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Tim Elliott (17-11-1 MMA, 6-9 UFC), Matheus Nicolau (16-2-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Randy Brown (13-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC), Jared Gooden (18-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Mackenzie Dern (11-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Marina Rodriguez (14-1-2 MMA, 4-1-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

