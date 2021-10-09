UFC Fight Night 194 bonuses: Women sweep extra $50,000 checks in Las Vegas

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card – and all four went to women for the first time in UFC history.

After UFC Fight Night 194, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Mariya Agapova

Mariya Agapova rebounded from one of the biggest upsets in UFC history in impressive fashion at UFC Fight Night 194 on Saturday. Through the first two rounds, the 24-year-old flyweight from Kazakhstan stuck and moved on Sabina Mazo, showing why she was a highly-touted prospect. Early in the third, Agapova dropped her opponent with a hard punch and immediately jumped on a rear-naked choke to get the tap in a sequence so fast that if you blinked, you missed it. The moment was certainly deserving of her first “Performance of the Night” bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Loopy Godinez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 09: (R-L) Loopy Godinez punches Silvana Juarez of Argentina in their women’s strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Loopy Godinez (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) made relatively easy work of short-notice replacement opponent Silvana Gomez Juarez (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) and made up for a short-notice loss in her UFC debut with a first-round armbar win. It took Godinez a few tries before she finally got the tap from Juarez, including choke attempts, but ultimately she had her first real submission as a pro.

'Fight of the Night': Marina Rodriguez vs. Mackenzie Dern

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 09: (R-L) Marina Rodriguez of Brazil punches Mackenzie Dern in their women’s strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Marina Rodriguez (15-1-2 MMA, 5-1-2 UFC) was the betting underdog against Mackenzie Dern (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), but made the fight look like the lines should have been reversed. When the fight was on the feet, Rodriguez was in near complete control. When the fight hit the canvas in the second round, Dern was in her world and dominant – but couldn’t get a finish despite multiple submission attempts. Dern had one more shot on the canvas in the fourth, but couldn’t get close and couldn’t get back to the mat in the fifth, giving Rodriguez unanimous 49-46 scores from the judges.

