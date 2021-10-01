UFC Fight Night 193 weigh-in highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 193 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs.

In the main event, Thiago Santos (21-9 MMA, 13-8 UFC) and Johnny Walker (18-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) meet in a high-stakes light heavyweight clash. In the co-main event, Kevin Holland (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) looks to get back in the win column against Kyle Daukaus (10-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in a middleweight bout.

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for final staredowns. Check out the highlights in the video above and a photo gallery from the weigh-ins and faceoffs below.

UFC Fight Night 193 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card streams on ESPN+.3