UFC Fight Night 191 play-by-play and live results (2 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 191 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).

UFC Fight Night 191 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Derek Brunson (22-7 MMA, 13-5 UFC) takes on former welterweight title challenger Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) in what could prove to be a key middleweight fight. Till is a fairly sizable favorite at -190 at Tipico.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 2 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 4 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC Fight Night 191 discussion thread.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Marc-Andre Barriault (12-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC), Dalcha Lungiambula (11-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Julian Erosa (25-9 MMA, 3-5 UFC), Charles Jourdain (11-3-1 MMA, 2-2-1 UFC) Division: 150-pound catchweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Jack Shore

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Liudvik Sholinian (9-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jack Shore (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Molly McCann

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Ji Yeon Kim (9-3-2 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Molly McCann (10-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) Division: Women's flyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

Story continues

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Paddy Pimblett (16-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Luigi Vendramini (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Modestas Bukauskas (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Khalil Rountree (8-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Alex Morono (19-7 MMA, 8-4 UFC), David Zawada (17-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC) Division: Welterweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Tom Aspinall vs. Serghei Spivac

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Tom Aspinall (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Serghei Spivac (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Derek Brunson (22-7 MMA, 13-5 UFC), Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

