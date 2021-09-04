UFC Fight Night 191 bonuses: Tom Aspinall’s first-round finish, Paddy Pimblett’s debut TKO among extra $50k earners

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including two individual performances and an incredible back-and-forth scrap in the women’s flyweight division.

UFC Fight Night 191 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the $50,000 winners below.

'Fight of the Night': Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 04: (R-L) Molly McCann of England punches Ji Yeon Kim of South Korea in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Closing out the prelims was a women's flyweight bout between England's [autotag]Molly McCann[/autotag] (11-4 MMA, 4-3 UFC) and South Korea's [autotag]Ji Yeon Kim[/autotag] (9-4-2 MMA, 3-4 UFC). The pair didn't waste much time before getting into the thick of it, as they both came out firing early and often. McCann would get the better of most exchanges throughout the fight, but Kim never backed away and continued to make things tough over the course of three rounds. McCann would earn the unanimous decision, but both took home a bonus for their incredible efforts on Saturday.

'Performance of the Night': Paddy Pimblett

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 04: (R-L) Luigi Vendramini of Brazil kicks Paddy Pimblett of England in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Paddy Pimblett[/autotag] (17-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made his long-awaited debut on Saturday, and fulfilled all of the expectations placed upon him. After getting clipped early by his opponent Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC), Pimblett rallied back strong in the latter half of the opening round. After a flurry of punches that hurt Vendramini, Pimblett landed a right hand that sent him to the canvas, ending the fight in spectacular fashion in the first frame. Pimblett picked up his first UFC win and his first bonus, not bad for a debut outing.

'Performance of the Night': Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall

The heavyweight divison has a rapidly rising star from England, and his name is [autotag]Tom Aspinall[/autotag] (11-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC). Facing Serghi Spivac (13-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in the co-main event, Aspinall looked to be the quicker, more agile fighter from the moment the fight began. His speed and excellent footwork were the difference-maker in this fight, as he landed a quick, sharp elbow from the clinch that led to the first-round TKO finish. Aspinall improves to 4-0 in the UFC, picking up his second bonus in a row.

