UFC Fight Night 188 results: Jack Hermansson finishes strong, beats Edmen Shahbazyan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Segura
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jack Hermansson is back in the win column.

The UFC middleweight contender defeated Edmen Shahbazyan in the opening bout of the UFC Fight Night 188 main card Saturday in Las Vegas. Hermansson (22-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) outpointed Shahbazyan (11-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) with 29-27 marks on all three judges’ scorecards to win a unanimous decision.

It was a gritty fight that forced Hermansson to dig deep and make a comeback. In the first round, Shahbazyan picked apart Hermansson in the standup. It was a striking clinic as Shahbazyan mixed his strikes to the legs, body and head of Hermansson.

The second had a much more different tone. Hermansson took down Shahbazyan just seconds into the round and began to land ground-and-pound, cutting Shahbazyan above the eyebrow. Shahbazyan was able to get back on his feet, but he was pinned against the cage and taken down again. From there, Hermansson controlled the majority of the action but was reversed with a minute left in the round.

The final round looked very similar to the second. Hermansson got a takedown early, but this time he maintained top control for the entire round while also landing heavy elbows and strikes on Shahbazyan. It was by far the most dominant round of the fight worthy of 10-8 scores.

Related

UFC Fight Night 188 discussion thread

UFC Fight Night 188 video: Bruno Silva floors Victor Rodriguez with mean straight right

With that exclamation mark in the third, Hermansson did enough to get the nod from the judges. The 32-year-old was coming off a decision loss to Marvin Vettori last December. He called out former champion Robert Whittaker in his post-fight interview.

“I got only ranked above me in the top five, and that’s Robert Whittaker. If he doesn’t want to sit around and wait for the title, I’m up for the challenge. If not, give me the winner of Till vs. Brunson or the winner of Cannonier vs. Costa.”

Shahbazyan, 23, who fights out of Glendale Fighting Club where Ronda Rousey trained, is now on a two-fight skid after starting his career 11-0. He was stopped by Derek Brunson in his previous outing.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 188 results include:

  • Jack Hermansson def. Edmen Shahbazyan via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

  • Ben Rothwell def. Chris Barnett via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 2:07

  • Court McGee def. Claudio Silva via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

  • Bruno Silva def. Victor Rodriguez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:00

  • Josh Culibao def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • David Dvorak def. Juancamilo Ronderos via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:18

  • Damir Ismagulov def. Rafael Alves via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Recommended Stories

  • UFC Fight Night 188 discussion thread

    UFC Fight Night 188 takes place Saturday in Las Vegas, and you can discuss the event here.

  • The Voice: Gihanna Zoe Sings Christina Aguilera's Reflection

    The Top 9 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the finale.

  • DeAndre Hopkins tweets that he’d rework contract for Julio Jones trade

    It's no secret that the Falcons are shopping wide receiver Julio Jones in an attempt to navigate their way out of salary cap hell.

  • UFC Fight Night 188: Ben Rothwell post-fight interview

    UFC Fight Night 188: Ben Rothwell post-fight interview

  • Opinion: Chellsie Memmel has nothing to prove — except that age doesn't have to stop you

    Chellsie Memmel is a three-time gold medalist at the world championships, winning team and uneven bars titles in 2003 and all-around title in 2005.

  • Pulisic ‘proud’ of development, hails Tuchel impact at Chelsea

    Christian Pulisic has a huge week coming up, as the USMNT star will play a key role for Chelsea as they aim to first qualify for, then win, the UEFA Champions League.

  • Bellator 259 live and official results

    Bellator 259 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).

  • A 20-year NBA veteran explains why Russell Westbrook's 'unreal' triple-doubles are such a marvel to other players

    Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double again this season, something Jamal Crawford said is incredibly energy draining.

  • Drug dealer caught after fingerprints identified in cheese holding picture

    Police tracked him down using his fingerprints from a photo he took holding cheese.

  • Zachary Aston-Reese with a Shorthanded Goal vs. New York Islanders

    Zachary Aston-Reese (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. New York Islanders, 05/22/2021

  • Ex-director of Twelve Cupcakes Daniel Ong fined $65,000

    Former radio DJ Daniel Ong Ming Yu was fined $65,000 on Friday (21 May) for neglecting to ensure that the confectionary chain he co-founded paid seven foreign employees their full salaries for more than three years.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

    MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Josh Taylor is showing boxing's biggest stars how game should be played

    Josh Taylor hasn't ducked anybody on his rise to becoming a super lightweight champion. If there were more like him, boxing wouldn't be struggling so much.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Second round tee times, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year got underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday at the longest course in championship history. Canada's Corey Conners holds the clubhouse lead after shooting a fine 67 in round one while Rory McIlroy, who won at this course in 2012, will have been disappointed with his three-over 75. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Friday's second round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin, Jim Herman 12.11 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays 12.22 Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 12.33 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 12.44 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 12.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (RSA), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 13.06 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 13.17 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 13.28 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 13.39 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (RSA), Chez Reavie 13.50 Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 14.01 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet, Brandon Todd 14.12 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 17.30 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch 17.41 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele 17.52 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Paul Casey (Eng) 18.03 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 18.14 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 18.25 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 18.36 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 18.47 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 18.58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 19.09 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 19.20 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Charley Hoffman 19.31 Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim (Kor) 19.42 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) Starting at hole 10 12.05 Frank Bensel Jr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 12.16 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (RSA), Alex Beach 12.27 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 12.38 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 12.49 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 13.00 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 13.11 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 13.22 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 13.33 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 13.44 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 13.55 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 14.06 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk 14.17 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA), Greg Koch 17.25 Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 17.36 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.47 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An (Kor) 17.58 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 18.09 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 18.20 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 18.31 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 18.42 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Keegan Bradley 18.53 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 19.04 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 19.15 Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 19.26 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin 19.37 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng)

  • Golf-'Diabolical' wind tests DeChambeau but some finding it a breeze

    If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • T.J. Dillashaw’s return vs. Cory Sandhagen rebooked for UFC Fight Night on July 24

    After his comeback was initially delayed, T.J. Dillashaw is once again booked for his return to UFC competition vs. Cory Sandhagen.