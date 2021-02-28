UFC Fight Night 186 results: Ciryl Gane outpoints Jairzinho Rozenstruik for decision win

Nolan King
·2 min read
Ciryl Gane is still undefeated.

Going 25 minutes for the first time in his career, Gane defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision with across-the-board scores of 50-45 at UFC Fight Night 186.

The heavyweight bout was the UFC Fight Night 186 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It streamed on ESPN+.

For the majority of five rounds, Gane (8-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) outpointed Rozenstruik (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) from a distance, interspaced with domination in short grappling and clinch exchanges.

Gane utilized a striking-from-distance game plan. He found success with his technical kickboxing and footwork in a low-output effort. Gane stalked Rozenstruik from the referee’s opening signal and looked like the fresher fighter until the final horn.

While the damage he dished was never close to finishing the fight, Gane was in complete control. Rozenstruik hung tough but wasn’t able to muster up the offense needed to even edge one round on the judges’ scorecards.

With the victory, Gane continues his unbeaten run as a professional mixed martial artist. Gane, 30, made his professional MMA debut less than three years ago, in August 2018. After a 3-0 start on the Quebec regional scene, Gane signed with the UFC in mid-2019. Leading up to his fight against Rozenstruik, Gane defeated Raphael Pessoa, Don’Tale Mayes, Tanner Boser, and Junior Dos Santos.

As for Rozenstruik, the loss is his second in three fights. Prior to a win over Dos Santos at UFC 252, Rozenstruik was knocked out in 20 seconds by Francis Ngannou.

Complete UFC Fight Night 186 results:

  • Ciryl Gane def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

  • Magomed Ankalaev def. Nikita Krylov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva declared majority draw (28-27 Silva, 28-28, 28-28)

  • Pedro Munhoz def. Jimmie Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

  • Alex Caceres def. Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

  • Thiago Moises def. Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

  • Alexis Davis def. Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

  • Ronnie Lawrence def. Vince Cachero via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:38

  • Dustin Jacoby def. Maxim Grishin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

