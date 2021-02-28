UFC Fight Night 186 bonuses: Pedro Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera no-brainer ‘Fight of Night’

MMA Junkie Staff
·2 min read
With eight decisions in nine total fights on the card, clear-cut bonus winners weren’t hard to figure Saturday at UFC Fight Night 186.

But one fight stood out fairly easily among the pack for a “Fight of the Night” winner. And the lone fighter who found a finish at the event went home with an extra check, too. In a rarity, with just the one finish, the UFC gave out only one “Performance of the Night” instead of its usual two.

Below, check out the winners of $50,000 bonuses after the show at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

"Fight of the Night": Pedro Munhoz def. Jimmie Rivera

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Pedro Munhoz of Brazil punches Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Pedro Munhoz (19-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) lost a split decision to Jimmie Rivera (23-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in late 2015 in Brazil. But Saturday, Munhoz was mostly dominant to avenge that loss. He battered Rivera's lead leg with kicks and took a unanimous decision, including a pair of 30-27 scores in a bantamweight showdown.

"Performance of the Night": Ronnie Lawrence

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Ronnie Lawrence kicks Vince Cachero in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Ronnie Lawrence (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) picked up the only stoppage on the card when he took out Vince Cachero (7-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) with a second-round TKO. Lawrence's win in his official UFC debut came with relative ease, yet he was down on himself after the fight and said he wasn't happy with his performance.

[vertical-gallery id=591504]

[vertical-gallery id=591501]

