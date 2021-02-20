UFC Fight Night 185 play-by-play and live results (5 p.m. ET)
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 185 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.
In the main event, Curtis Blaydes (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) takes on Derrick Lewis (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) in a heavyweight fight. In the co-feature, Yana Kunitskaya (13-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) meets Ketlen Vieira (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a women’s bantamweight bout.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 5 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 8 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.
To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC Fight Night 185 discussion thread.

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Serghei Spivac (11-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Jared Vanderaa (11-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Drako Rodriguez vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Drako Rodriguez (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Aiemann Zahabi (7-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Jamall Emmers vs. Chas Skelly
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Jamall Emmers (18-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Chas Skelly (18-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Shana Dobson vs. Casey O'Neill
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Shana Dobson (4-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Casey O'Neill (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Women's flyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Julian Erosa vs. Nate Landwehr
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Julian Erosa (24-8 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Nate Landwehr (14-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
John Castaneda vs. Eddie Wineland
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: John Castaneda (17-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Eddie Wineland (24-14-1 MMA, 6-8 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Danny Chavez vs. Jared Gordon
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Danny Chavez (11-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Jared Gordon (16-4 MMA, 4-3 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Andrei Arlovski (30-19 MMA, 19-13 UFC), Tom Aspinall (9-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Phil Hawes (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Nassourdine Imavov (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Chris Daukaus (10-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Aleksei Oleinik (59-14-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Darrick Minner (25-11 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Charles Rosa (13-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Yana Kunitskaya vs. Ketlen Vieira
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Yana Kunitskaya (13-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Ketlen Vieira (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) Division: Women's bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Curtis Blaydes (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC), Derrick Lewis (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
