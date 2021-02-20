UFC Fight Night 185 play-by-play and live results (5 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 185 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Curtis Blaydes (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) takes on Derrick Lewis (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) in a heavyweight fight. In the co-feature, Yana Kunitskaya (13-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) meets Ketlen Vieira (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 5 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 8 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC Fight Night 185 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) and Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.a

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Serghei Spivac (11-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Jared Vanderaa (11-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Drako Rodriguez vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Drako Rodriguez (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Aiemann Zahabi (7-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Jamall Emmers vs. Chas Skelly

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Jamall Emmers (18-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Chas Skelly (18-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Shana Dobson vs. Casey O'Neill

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Shana Dobson (4-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Casey O'Neill (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Women's flyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Julian Erosa vs. Nate Landwehr

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Julian Erosa (24-8 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Nate Landwehr (14-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

John Castaneda vs. Eddie Wineland

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: John Castaneda (17-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Eddie Wineland (24-14-1 MMA, 6-8 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Danny Chavez vs. Jared Gordon

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Danny Chavez (11-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Jared Gordon (16-4 MMA, 4-3 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Andrei Arlovski (30-19 MMA, 19-13 UFC), Tom Aspinall (9-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Phil Hawes (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Nassourdine Imavov (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Chris Daukaus (10-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Aleksei Oleinik (59-14-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Darrick Minner (25-11 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Charles Rosa (13-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Ketlen Vieira

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Yana Kunitskaya (13-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Ketlen Vieira (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) Division: Women's bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Curtis Blaydes (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC), Derrick Lewis (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

