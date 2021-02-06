UFC Fight Night 184 play-by-play and live results (5 p.m. ET)
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 184 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.
In the main event, former heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem (47-18 MMA, 12-7 UFC) meets ex-Bellator champion Alexander Volkov (32-8 MMA, 6-2 UFC). In the co-feature, former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar (24-8-1 MMA, 18-8-1 UFC) takes on Cory Sandhagen (13-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) at bantamweight.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 5 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 8 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.
To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC Fight Night 184 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) and Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway) on Twitter.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Denys Bondar vs. Ode Osbourne
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Denys Bondar (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Ode Osbourne (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) Division: 140-pound catchweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Martin Day vs. Timur Valiev
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Martin Day (8-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Timur Valiev (16-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Seungwoo Choi (8-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Youssef Zalal (10-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Molly McCann (10-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Lara Procopio (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) Division: Women's flyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Joselyne Edwards vs. Karol Rosa
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Joselyne Edwards (10-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Karol Rosa (13-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) Division: Women's bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Justin Jaynes vs. Devonte Smith
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Justin Jaynes (16-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Devonte Smith (10-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Danilo Marques vs. Mike Rodriguez
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Danilo Marques (10-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Mike Rodriguez (11-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Beneil Dariush vs. Diego Ferreira
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Beneil Dariush (19-4-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC), Diego Ferreira (17-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Manel Kape (15-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Alexandre Pantoja (22-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) Division: Flyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Clay Guida (35-20 MMA, 15-14 UFC), Michael Johnson (19-16 MMA, 11-12 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Frankie Edgar (24-8-1 MMA, 18-8-1 UFC), Cory Sandhagen (13-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:
Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov
Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Alistair Overeem (47-18 MMA, 12-7 UFC), Alexander Volkov (32-8 MMA, 6-2 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging: