UFC Fight Night 184 loses Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar hours before event

Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar has been removed from UFC Fight Night 184.

The UFC has announced the featherweight fight, which was scheduled for tonight’s main card, has been canceled after Askar (11-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) was forced to withdraw after he was not medically cleared to compete.

The cancellation marks the third opponent who withdrew from a UFC Fight Night 184 booking against Stamann (19-3-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC). Merab Dvalishvili was originally scheduled for the fight but withdrew after catching COVID-19; Stamann was later paired up with Andre Ewell.

Like Dvalishvili, Ewell also withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test. On less than one week’s notice, Askar stepped in to replace Ewell in what would’ve been his promotional debut.

With the removal the UFC Fight Night 184 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen

Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson

Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Beneil Dariush vs. Diego Ferreira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Danilo Marques vs. Mike Rodriguez

Justin Jaynes vs. Devonte Smith

Joselyne Edwards vs. Karol Rosa

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal

Martin Day vs. Timur Valiev

Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera

