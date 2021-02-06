UFC Fight Night 184 loses Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar hours before event
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar has been removed from UFC Fight Night 184.
The UFC has announced the featherweight fight, which was scheduled for tonight’s main card, has been canceled after Askar (11-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) was forced to withdraw after he was not medically cleared to compete.
The cancellation marks the third opponent who withdrew from a UFC Fight Night 184 booking against Stamann (19-3-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC). Merab Dvalishvili was originally scheduled for the fight but withdrew after catching COVID-19; Stamann was later paired up with Andre Ewell.
Like Dvalishvili, Ewell also withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test. On less than one week’s notice, Askar stepped in to replace Ewell in what would’ve been his promotional debut.
With the removal the UFC Fight Night 184 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov
Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen
Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson
Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Beneil Dariush vs. Diego Ferreira
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
Danilo Marques vs. Mike Rodriguez
Justin Jaynes vs. Devonte Smith
Joselyne Edwards vs. Karol Rosa
Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio
Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal
Martin Day vs. Timur Valiev
Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera
List
UFC Fight Night 184 play-by-play and live results (5 p.m. ET)