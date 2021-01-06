UFC Fight Island 7 loses another bout, this time non-COVID related

Bethe Correia following UFC 177

UFC Fight Island 7, the promotion's return to Fight Island and its debut on ABC, continues to take hits to the fight card. Bethe Correia is out of her planned bout opposite Wu Yanan.

The line-up has already been battered with COVID-19 related casualties, but Correia is not out because of the pandemic induced disease. She is out because she needs to have her appendix removed, which requires surgery. The news was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Correia has blazed a rough trail during her UFC tenure, losing five of her last eight bouts. She fought one time earlier this year, losing a decision to Pannie Kianzad in July.

It was unclear at the time of publication if the UFC would be able to secure a replacement and keep Yunan on the fight card. Though there is still more than a week left until the fight, the UFC faces many more hurdles than normal because of the COVID-19 related testing and travel restrictions that fighters face getting to Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Island 7 is headlined by a featherweight battle between former champion Max Holloway and rising contender Calvin Kattar. It takes place on Jan. 16 and will be simulcast on ESPN+ and ABC, a first for the UFC.

Bethe Correia confirms successful appendix surgery