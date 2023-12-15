UFC featherweight Darren Elkins undergoes surgery after snapping right leg in freak accident

Darren Elkins went under the knife after suffering a lot of damage to his right leg.

Elkins (28-11 MMA, 18-10 UFC) revealed Thursday night that a freak accident during jiu-jitsu class caused a break in his right tibia and fibula. “The Damage” posted an Instagram story from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

Elkins, 39, has won four of his past six. The longtime UFC fighter is coming off a third-round submission of T.J. Brown at UFC Fight Night 230 this past October. Prior to fighting Brown, Team Alpha Male’s Elkins said he had no intentions of retiring anytime soon.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie