UFC event comes to St. Louis on Saturday

Local fighter Joaquin Buckley will be the co-main event at the UFC event in St. Louis this Saturday at Enterprise Center. it will be a great moment for Buckley to fight in front of family and the home crowd. But Buckley won’t be the one local St. Louis fighter on Saturday’s card. Fighters Sean Woodson and Charles Johnson are also St. Louis natives. The dream is a hat trick victory for all three local fighters on Saturday night.

