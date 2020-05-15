UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results & video: Overeem vs. Harris official; Urijah Faber surprisingly weighs in

UFC Overeem vs Harris - Faber - weigh-in results

The fighters for UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harri stepped on the scale on Friday in Jacksonville, Fla. UFC on ESPN 8 is the final event of a three-event series taking place over an eight-day span at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

UFC President Dana White and Company essentially restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje last Saturday followed by a Wednesday night event and now UFC on ESPN 8 this Saturday.

UFC on ESPN 8 features an exciting heavyweight match-up between one of the sport's pioneers, 39-year-old Alistair Overeem, facing off with one of its newer charges in Walt Harris.

The heavyweights rarely have an issue with the scale, but Harris was the first fighter up weighing in at 264.5 pounds. Overeem weighed in a little over an hour into the two-hour weigh-in window at 253.5 pounds.

There is no drop-off in talent on this fight card, as a key strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill takes the spotlight for the co-main event.

Neither fighter wasted any time hitting the scale. Hill went first, weighing 115 pounds, with Gadelha stepping on the scale at 115.5 pounds.

Marvin Vettori, whose fight on Wednesday night was canceled after opponent Karl Roberson withdrew because of non-COVID 19 related medical issues, weighed in at 203.5 pounds as an alternate.

After everyone else had weighed in, UFC Hall of Fame member Urijah Faber also made a surprise appearance. He weighed in at 153.5 pounds as a lightweight alternate.

Interestingly enough, there is neither a light heavyweight or lightweight bout on the UFC on ESPN 8 fight card.

Mike Davis out, Irwin Rivera in – possibly

Due to complications with his weight cut unrelated to COVID-19, Mike Davis has been removed from his Saturday bout with Giga Chikadze.

Story continues

Stepping in for Davis in the featherweight bout will be UFC newcomer Irwin Rivera, pending medical clearance including a COVID-19 test. As a result, the commission has agreed to weigh in Rivera separately and he did not participate in Friday's official weigh-ins and face-offs.

TRENDING > Dana White: More testing needed before UFC allows fans; praises President Trump

UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs Walt Harris (264.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Edson Barboza (145.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Song Yadong (145.5) vs. Marlon Vera (145.5)

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Miguel Baeza (170.5)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)

Mike Davis (DNW)* vs. Giga Chikadze (145.5) -- Irwin Rivera replaces Davis**

Cortney Casey (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125.5)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Rodrigo Nascimento (255) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (241)

Marvin Vettori (203.5) – weighed in as an alternate

Uriah Faber (153.5) – weighed in as an alternate

*Mike Davis did not weigh in because of medical complications.

**Irwin Rivera will replace Davis pending medical clearance and a separate weigh-in

UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris Weigh-in Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)